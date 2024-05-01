Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

