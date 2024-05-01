Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 234.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,221 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.