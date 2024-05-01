L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$105,330.86 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 35,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.97 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,330.86 ($69,296.62).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau acquired 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,106.40 ($20,464.74).

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau acquired 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($115,264.80).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

