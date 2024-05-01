Lam Research Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $10.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $10.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $894.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $943.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.20. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $507.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

