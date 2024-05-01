Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.0 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

