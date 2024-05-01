Lazard, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Lazard stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

