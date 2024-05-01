Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,506. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

