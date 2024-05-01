Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

LDOS stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.10. 569,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leidos by 94.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

