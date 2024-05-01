Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.