Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $180.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Leidos by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

