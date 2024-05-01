Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

LDOS stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.