LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

