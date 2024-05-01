Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.27. Lemonade shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 811,621 shares.

The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.89.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

