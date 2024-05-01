LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of LC stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,812. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
