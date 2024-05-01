LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,227. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

