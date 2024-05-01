LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 117,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.