LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

LGIH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. 113,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.