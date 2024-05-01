Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 4,434,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,147,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.