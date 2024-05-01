Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.80. 211,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 747,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

