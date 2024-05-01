Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Announces $1.39 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $17.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.26. Linde has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

