Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.90. 341,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.43 and a 200-day moving average of $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

