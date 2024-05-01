Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

