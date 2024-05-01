Lotus Technology (LOT) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$679.01 million
|-$742.00 million
|-12.15
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|$45.86 billion
|$2.49 billion
|-6.78
Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|N/A
|-0.62%
|-39.40%
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|-150.59%
|-25.89%
|-9.13%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lotus Technology
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|961
|2495
|3377
|151
|2.39
Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.65, suggesting that their average share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lotus Technology peers beat Lotus Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.
