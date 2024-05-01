LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.59 and last traded at $272.44. Approximately 152,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 523,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.