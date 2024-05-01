Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

LUMN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.