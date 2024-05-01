LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

