Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AppLovin by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

