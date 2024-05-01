Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,391 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 91,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,233.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

