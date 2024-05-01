Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 61.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 576,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. 239,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.47 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.