Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 292,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 160,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,276. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

