Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $470,000 in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 4.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.0 %

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

