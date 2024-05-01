Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camtek by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CAMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.27. 54,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,317. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.10%.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

