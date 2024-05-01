Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. 51,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,166. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

