Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. 739,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

