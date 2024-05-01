Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 24,375 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,913 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 570,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,301. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

