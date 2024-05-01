Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 230,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $102.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

