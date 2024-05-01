Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,390. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

