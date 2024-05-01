MAGIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.22 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $176.94 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,961,783 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

