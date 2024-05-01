Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 1.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.74. 190,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 348,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 79,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

