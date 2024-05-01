Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$24.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -85.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

