Markforged (MKFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Markforged has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.190 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 110.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Markforged has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

