Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.31-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.310-9.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.69.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.04. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.