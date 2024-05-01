Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

MMC stock opened at $199.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

