Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

