Mather Group LLC. Sells 123 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

