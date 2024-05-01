Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Matson Stock Down 0.5 %

Matson stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 147,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

