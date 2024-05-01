Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down to $107.78

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.78, but opened at $102.53. Matson shares last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 22,770 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

