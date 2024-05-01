McAdam LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $796.37 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.22 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

