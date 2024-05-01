McAdam LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

