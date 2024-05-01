McAdam LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

